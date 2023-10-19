Nominations sought for Notable Health Care Leaders feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Health Care Leaders feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Health Care Leaders in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, Nov. 3.

Nominated leaders must be currently employed at a health care organization in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

Roles to be considered include, but are not limited to, doctors, nurses, physician assistants, aides, emergency medical technicians and maintenance and janitorial professionals.

Nominees have demonstrated excellence in their field and the ability to effect change within the organization, industry or community (and beyond).

The honorees will be featured in the Dec. 11, 2023 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Health Care Leaders is part of BizTimes Milwaukee’s Notable series, recognizing leaders in the southeastern Wisconsin business community.