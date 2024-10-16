Nominations sought for Notable Health Care Leaders feature

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Health Care Leaders feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Health Care Leaders in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, Nov. 1.

Nomination criteria includes:

Nominated leaders must be currently employed at a health care organization based in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees have demonstrated excellence in their field and the ability to effect change within the organization, industry or community (and beyond).

Nominees also have assumed a leadership position outside of their own organization including professional organizations and civic/community service initiatives.

Roles to be considered include, but are not limited to, doctors, nurses, physician assistants, aides, emergency medical technicians and maintenance and janitorial professionals.

We will accept up to three submissions per organization.

The honorees will be featured in the Dec. 9, 2024 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Health Care Leaders is part of BizTimes Media’s Notable series of noteworthy southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.