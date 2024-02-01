Nominations sought for Notable Commercial Banking Leaders feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable Commercial Banking Leaders feature.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as one of the Notable Commercial Banking Leaders in southeastern Wisconsin. The nomination deadline is Friday, Feb. 9.

Nominated bankers must work in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties).

Nominees must serve in a senior level role at their organization and have been in banking for 5 or more years.

Nominations should show nominee’s measurable specific impact on the clients they have served.

Nominees also should have assumed a leadership position outside of their own organization including professional organizations and civic/community service initiatives.

Nominees should have mentored or sponsored other professionals.

We will accept up to three submissions per organization.

The honorees will be featured in the March 18, 2024 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable Commercial Banking Leaders is part of BizTimes Milwaukee’s Notable series, recognizing leaders in the southeastern Wisconsin business community.