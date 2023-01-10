Nominations sought for Notable BIPOC Executives feature

By
Andrew Weiland
-

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable BIPOC Executives feature.

BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Click here to nominate someone to be featured as a Notable BIPOC Executive in southeastern Wisconsin. Nominations are due on Friday, Jan. 20.

Nominated leaders must be currently employed at a business or nonprofit organization in the southeastern Wisconsin area to qualify (Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Washington, Walworth and Sheboygan counties). Nominees must be currently serving in a senior level role at their organization (three levels or fewer from the CEO).

The honorees will be featured in the Feb. 20, 2023 edition of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.

Notable BIPOC Executives is part of BizTimes Milwaukee’s Notable series, recognizing leaders in the southeastern Wisconsin business community.

