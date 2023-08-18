Nominations sought for Innovation & Entrepreneurship Awards

BizTimes Media is seeking nominations for its annual Innovation & Entrepreneurship Awards.

Ideal Entrepreneur Award nominees are individuals who demonstrate the best traits of entrepreneurship including the willingness to take risk, drive, perseverance, flexibility and show overall company growth in sales and employees.

Ideal Innovation Award nominees are companies that have developed innovative products or services, or those with notably unique and innovative processes, operational structures and/or market strategies.

Nominees for these awards could include companies and leaders from startups or extremely well-established companies. Click here to submit a nomination. Nominations are due on Sept. 29.

Nominees for the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Awards must be based in Wisconsin and have a physical presence in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Sheboygan, Racine, Walworth or Kenosha County.

The Innovation & Entrepreneurship Awards will be presented at the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum on Nov. 30, 2023, at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. In addition, each award winner will be featured in the Dec. 11, 2023 issue of the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine.