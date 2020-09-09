Nominations sought for Corporate Citizen Awards of Nonprofit Excellence Awards program, deadline extended

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking Corporate Citizen Award nominations for its annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program.

In addition, the deadline to submit nominations for the Nonprofit Excellence Awards has been extended to Friday, Sept. 11. Self-nominations are encouraged. Click here to submit a nomination.

The Nonprofit Excellence Awards honor southeastern Wisconsin’s best corporate citizens and its most effective nonprofit organizations. The awards shine a light on excellence in philanthropy and nonprofit leadership.

Winners will be honored at the seventh annual awards program, scheduled for Nov. 6.

The Nonprofit Excellence Awards are broken down into two broad categories: Corporate Citizenship Awards and Nonprofit Awards.

Corporate Citizenship Awards

Corporate Citizen of the Year: This award is given to a for-profit organization in recognition of its impact to a single or multiple nonprofit organizations through financial contributions collective efforts to promote, encourage and organize fundraising efforts and company-sponsored programs and/or events engaging employees to participate in volunteerism.

This award is given to a for-profit organization in recognition of its impact to a single or multiple nonprofit organizations through financial contributions collective efforts to promote, encourage and organize fundraising efforts and company-sponsored programs and/or events engaging employees to participate in volunteerism. Corporate Volunteer of the Year: This award is given to a for-profit non-executive volunteer who demonstrates outstanding dedication to a nonprofit or multiple nonprofit organizations. Active volunteerism can be ongoing or linked to a specific single project or cause.

This award is given to a for-profit non-executive volunteer who demonstrates outstanding dedication to a nonprofit or multiple nonprofit organizations. Active volunteerism can be ongoing or linked to a specific single project or cause. In-Kind Supporter: This award is given to a professional or company that provides in-kind support to single or multiple nonprofit organizations through any type of non-financial contributions.

This award is given to a professional or company that provides in-kind support to single or multiple nonprofit organizations through any type of non-financial contributions. Next Generation Leadership: This award is given to a for-profit (under 40 year-old) executive who demonstrates leadership and significant contributions to a single or multiple nonprofit organizations through active leadership on a board and/or strategic management/guidance.

This award is given to a for-profit (under 40 year-old) executive who demonstrates leadership and significant contributions to a single or multiple nonprofit organizations through active leadership on a board and/or strategic management/guidance. Lifetime Achievement: This for-profit award is given to an individual who over his/her lifetime has made significant contributions in time, treasure and talent to helping improve our community through his/her work in the nonprofit community.

Nonprofit Awards

Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year: This award recognizes a collaborative project that encompasses developed collaborative relationships with other nonprofit organizations, engagement of multiple stakeholders within the community being served and innovation in approaching a community problem or issue and have leveraged these relationships to make an even more meaningful impact in the community. Note: since this award recognizes a project that may involve multiple organizations or individuals, it may be “awarded” to more than one part of the project in recognition of their contributions.

This award recognizes a collaborative project that encompasses developed collaborative relationships with other nonprofit organizations, engagement of multiple stakeholders within the community being served and innovation in approaching a community problem or issue and have leveraged these relationships to make an even more meaningful impact in the community. Note: since this award recognizes a project that may involve multiple organizations or individuals, it may be “awarded” to more than one part of the project in recognition of their contributions. Nonprofit Executive of the Year: This award is given to a nonprofit leader who demonstrates vision and innovation in advancing the mission of the nonprofit, extensive involvement in a nonprofit and/or creativity in bringing new resources and opportunities to the nonprofit.

This award is given to a nonprofit leader who demonstrates vision and innovation in advancing the mission of the nonprofit, extensive involvement in a nonprofit and/or creativity in bringing new resources and opportunities to the nonprofit. Nonprofit (Organization) of the Year: This award is given to a nonprofit organization (not an individual) in recognition for creativity and innovation in building a sustainable organization, excellence in teamwork, an outstanding dedication to the organization’s mission in the community, and organizational excellence in management and operations. Large (operating budget $3 million and above). Small (operating budget under $3 million).

This award is given to a nonprofit organization (not an individual) in recognition for creativity and innovation in building a sustainable organization, excellence in teamwork, an outstanding dedication to the organization’s mission in the community, and organizational excellence in management and operations. Social Enterprise: This award recognizes a nonprofit organization that demonstrates creative application of the principles of social enterprise in the operation and funding of the organization.

Wegner CPAs is the sponsor for the Nonprofit Excellence Awards program.