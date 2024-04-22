Nexus Pharmaceuticals sells Pleasant Prairie facility to pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly

Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
has sold its Pleasant Prairie manufacturing facility to Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company
for an undisclosed price.
Nexus, a family-owned manufacturer of critically needed injectable drugs, opened the 100,000-square-foot facility at 10300 128th Ave. in the Prairie Highlands Corporate Park in 2021.
The $100 million investment represents the first phase of a $250 million multi-phase project that the company plans to complete by 2031. It’s the first project of its kind within the sterile injectables industry in the past three decades in the United States. Nexus was the subject of an October 2022 BizTimes cover story
.
[caption id="attachment_557108" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Usman Ahmed[/caption]
"We are excited Lilly is continuing our family’s mission of providing lifesaving medications to those who need them most," said Usman Ahmed
, president and chief executive officer of Nexus. "This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our Nexus employees in building a best-in-class injectable manufacturing facility. The combination of our teams and infrastructure with Lilly’s global platform will benefit patients all over the world.”
The acquisition of this FDA-approved facility in Pleasant Prairie will expand Lilly's global parenteral (injectable) product manufacturing network and support increased demand for the company's medicines. Lilly estimates that production of their products at this facility could begin at the end of 2025.
The Pleasant Prairie facility does not provide contract manufacturing services, allowing the facility to be solely dedicated to Lilly.
“The acquisition of this state-of-the-art facility underscores our unwavering commitment to growth and innovation, and we look forward to welcoming talented new Nexus colleagues to Lilly from the Pleasant Prairie facility,” said Edgardo Hernandez
, executive vice president and president, Lilly manufacturing. “We are investing boldly to serve our patients, to meet product demand and to build capabilities for our robust pipeline of the future.”
The Milwaukee 7 (M7
) helped attract Nexus to Pleasant Prairie in 2021. Representatives with the organization, along with MMAC
, commended the company for its continued investments in southeastern Wisconsin.
“We would first like to welcome Lilly to southeastern Wisconsin. Having a market leader in the pharmaceutical industry move into the area is another step forward for Pleasant Prairie, the M7 region and the state of Wisconsin," said Dale Kooyenga
, president of MMAC. "We’d be remiss without thanking Nexus Pharmaceuticals for their investment and congratulate them on the successful and attractive operation they’ve built in Kenosha County.”