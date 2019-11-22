Next Generation Leadership: Justin Juley

Justin Juley’s zest for planning events and motivating others goes far beyond his day job.

Juley, marketing manager for engineering firm HNTB Corp., is also president and a longtime member of Milwaukee’s American Cancer Society Young Professionals group, which formed in 2015, and a member of the ACS Wisconsin Leadership Board.

Juley has helped raise thousands of dollars through social media campaigns, galas and other fundraising events to benefit cancer research and patient recovery programs.

Juley regularly attends ACS events and meetings, and his dedication to the ACS mission has brought many volunteers on board.

“Justin brings a contagious energy and passion for our mission to all that he does, and is an inspiration to our young professionals group, state leadership board, and other community partners who have had the pleasure of working with him,” said Kelsey Fogel, ACS senior community development manager.

“(The American Cancer Society) is now digging into solving some really tough challenges about health disparities, access to care and creating healthier communities, and that’s work worthy of time and resources.”

-Justin Juley