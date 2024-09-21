Newport Network Solutions, Inc.

New Berlin | Founded: 2008

Industry: Telecom

Employees: 31

Newport Network Solutions provides consulting, design and installation services for computer and network systems, including telecom cabling, security system installation, sound masking, audio-visual and monitoring.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

- Advertisement -

Jason Berthelsen, president: “Our strong relationships with supply partners are instrumental to our success. These partnerships go beyond transactions; they are built on mutual trust and proactive collaboration. When stock levels fluctuate or prices are expected to rise, our dedicated suppliers notify us promptly, allowing us to strategically purchase in bulk, leveraging economies of scale to lower costs. As a result, we pass these savings on to our customers.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“One of the biggest obstacles to our company’s continued growth is staying informed and ahead of the rapidly evolving technology landscape, particularly in the field of security technology. The pace at which innovations and changes occur in security technology requires us to be continuously immersed in these advancements.”

- Advertisement -

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“We believe Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin are on a promising path. The continued investment in downtown is commendable, and the thoughtful development is making a significant impact. To build on this momentum, we would advocate for further enhancements in public transportation and connectivity. Improved transit options could make it easier for residents and visitors to enjoy the rich array of amenities our city offers.”