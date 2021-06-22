New York law firm moves local office to Cathedral Place

New York-based law firm Wilson Elser
has moved its Milwaukee office location to the Cathedral Place office building from another downtown office building that's being converted into apartments
.
Wilson Elser moved into 6,570 square feet on the 17th floor of Cathedral Place, 555 E. Wells St., on April 30. The company formally announced the move
this week.
A spokesperson said the former offices were located at 740 N. Plankinton Ave., in a 109-year-old building that has the Rock Bottom Brewery on its ground floor. That building will be converted into the 130-unit RiverWalk Lofts by Rosemont, Illinois-based 3L Real Estate
. The project is slated to finish by spring 2023.
Wilson Elser's new office has an open-concept design, intended to maximize natural light. The firm has put in place a hoteling system that has workers reserve workstations when they plan to be in the office.
Private offices and work stations feature sit/stand desks and dual large-screen monitors
"The office features agile work spaces that can be reserved by attorneys and staff when they plan to work in the office, allowing us to use the space very efficiently," said William Katt, regional managing partner of Wilson Elser's Milwaukee office and chair of the firm's aviation & aerospace practice.
The firm's Milwaukee office handles a wide array of civil-litigation matter, and is home to its national aviation & aerospace practice. The aviation team represents airlines, defense contractors, helicopter operators, fixed-base operators and other aviation entities nationwide.
Cathedral Place landed at least one other tenant in recent months. In September, Racine-based Johnson Financial Group
announced it was consolidating its downtown Milwaukee locations
with the lease of 45,000 square feet of space in Cathedral Place.