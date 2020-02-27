New York investor acquires nine industrial buildings along I-94 corridor for $168.7 million

New York-based investment firm Blackstone has acquired nine industrial buildings along the I-94 corridor for $168.65 million, according to state records.

Affiliates of Blackstone acquired the buildings in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties from Oak Brook, Illinois-based CenterPoint Properties.

Three of the properties are located in LakeView Corporate Park, which CenterPoint co-developed with Wispark LLC, the real-estate development arm of Milwaukee-based WEC Energy Group. The three sold for $76.3 million. Their addresses are: 8505 100th St., 11500 80th Ave. and 8201 109th St.

A building located at 7100 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, sold for $34.7 million. A building in Sturtevant, at 1630 Enterprise Drive, sold for $20.8 million.

Two buildings in Oak Creek sold for $12.2 million. A Cudahy building located at 5150 International Drive sold for $12.65 million, and a building located at 5170 S. 6th St., Milwaukee, sold for $12 million.

They were apparently a part of a $400 million portfolio deal between the two firms. Other real estate media outlets recently reported that Blackstone acquired 27 buildings in the Milwaukee and Chicago markets from CenterPoint. Real Estate Alert reported the buildings totaled 5.9 million square feet, and were heavily concentrated along the freeway.

Neither Blackstone nor CenterPoint immediately responded to requests for comment.