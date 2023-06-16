New Walker’s Point restaurant 1033 goes back to dining basics with small format

By
-
1033's dining room features a shared seating counter for up to 14 diners. Credit: 1033

A new restaurant opened recently in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood that offers a dining experience much cozier than what many are used to in today’s post-COVID world. Located at 1033 S. First St., the aptly named 1033 serves raw-bar seafood and small plates in a chef’s table-style format. The 650-square-foot space seats 14 people, not

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

