New subdivision proposed across the road from Wanaki Golf Course

A new 52-lot residential subdivision is being proposed on agricultural land across Lisbon Road from the Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls.

According to village records, the 27-acre neighborhood would have an average lot size of about 0.31 acre, with 6.8 acres of green space connected by a system of nature trails. It would also include amenities for residents such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, bocce court and pickleball court.

The project developer is Sussex-based Cornerstone Development. The firm notes in a letter to the city that The Glen at Wanaki subdivision will be similar to its previous projects. The chief difference with this one is that the 52 new single-family homes would not be sold as condominium units.

Cornerstone anticipates the new homes to be sold starting in the mid-$400,000 range.

The proposal is scheduled for consideration by the Menomonee Falls Plan Commission on Tuesday. It will ultimately need Village Board approval.

It is being proposed on lands used for farming purposes for more than 75 years. The site is located northeast of Town Line and Weyer roads.

Across Lisbon Road to the north is the Wanaki Golf Course. Formerly owned by Waukesha County, the 150-acre golf course was acquired last year by a private ownership group that includes golf-course operator Storm Family Group and Scott Schaefer, owner of Milwaukee Brat House and Jack’s American Pub.