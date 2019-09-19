New shoe store opening next week at Mayfair

A Tradehome Shoes store will open at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa on Friday, Sept. 27.

It will be the 10th Wisconsin location for the Cottage Grove, Minnesota-based retailer, which operates another Milwaukee-area store at Brookfield Square in Brookfield.

Tradehome Shoes carries a number of footwear brands including Alegria, Chaco, Dansko, New Balance, Keen, Merrell Asics, Nike and Oboz.

“Families appreciate the opportunity to get the right fit and style at a local store, where a knowledgeable associate can help them through the process,” said James Mathews, vice president of retail operations. “Tradehome Shoes has prospered because we bring premium brands, athletics, sandals, boots, hiking, and other lifestyle products to local markets.”

Since its founding in 1921, the company has expanded to 109 mall-based locations across 21 states.

The company’s other Wisconsin stores are located in Wausau, Madison, Rice Lake, Green Bay, Eau Claire and La Crosse.