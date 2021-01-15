New restaurant opens at Good Harvest Market in Pewaukee

Good Harvest Market has opened a new full-service restaurant inside its Pewaukee store.

The restaurant, called Hop Harvest & Vine Public House, replaces the market’s counter service Harvest Cafe after five years. Hop Harvest & Vine adds full dinner service to the concept’s existing quick-service option for breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch.

The rebrand spurred several months of renovations to the outdoor patio area and two-level interior dining space and kitchen, with the help of Milwaukee-based Three Sixty Design & Construction.

Among the additions were a two-deck stone lined pizza oven, double decker convection oven for bread, banquette bench seating, and a seven-seat bar, with 24 tap lines serving a rotating selection of local beers, wines, kombucha and ciders.

“Our community has grown over the years since we opened the Harvest Café back in 2015,” said Joe Nolan, co-owner of Good Harvest Market. “This renovation allows us to gather people together in a whole new way. Our goal is to be your ‘third place,’ and once the constraints of the current pandemic are eased, we look forward to an even more wonderful place for people to dine out and meet their friends and family.”

Nolan and his wife Jody Nolan opened the natural foods store in 2014 at 2205 Silvernail Road. In 2019, they proposed plans to construct a mixed-use building adjacent to the store to house office space and a restaurant-taproom concept. The project fell through due to cost constraints, but the idea for a new restaurant stuck.

Good Harvest hired chef Erik Mahr to develop and oversee Hop Harvest’s “globally-inspired” dinner menu, which uses fresh and locally and sustainably sourced ingredients. It includes shareable “snacks” such as pretzel bites and caramelized brussels sprouts; main-course items like hearty salads, seafood and meat, and artisan pizzas.

Bringing past culinary experience from restaurants on the East Coast and in New Orleans, Mahr previously held a management position with The Bartolotta Restaurants and then worked as executive chef of the Edgewater Supper Club on Pewaukee Lake.

“It has been a lot of fun developing this menu with global and world cuisine flavors and pairing dishes with great local beers and hand-picked wines to give guests a diverse set of tastes and styles,” said Mahr.

In addition to food, Hop Harvest serves fresh juice, smoothies, local teas and coffees, and speciality drinks.

Dining areas on the upper and lower levels each seat about 50 people, and are available to rent for private parties and events. Hop Harvest also offers a full catering menu.

Breakfast and lunch is served Monday through Friday, with brunch served on weekends. Dinner service is offered Tuesday through Saturday, starting at 4 p.m., and reservations are available.