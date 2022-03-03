New restaurant at Turner Hall aims to ‘eliminate risk’ of entrepreneurship through teaching kitchen

A new bar-restaurant will open inside downtown Milwaukee’s historic Turner Hall this summer, with a business model centered on strengthening the local culinary career pipeline.

Turning Tables Tavern & Eatery is a full-service dining establishment that provides hands-on training to up-and-coming chefs and food entrepreneurs as a “teaching restaurant.”

The idea is to offer a crucial, yet largely missing step between baseline culinary training and launching a restaurant business or a long-term culinary career, said Emerald Mills, founder and chief executive officer of Turning Tables.

“There are so many things that could be massive barriers for someone that’s starting out, so it can be very discouraging and impossible,” said Mills in an interview with BizTimes. “We give people an opportunity to do and learn and work at a lower risk, so that when it’s time, they have the support and resources they need and it’s not as big as a risk.”

Barriers tend to be higher for minority restaurant owners, especially when it comes to securing the initial funding to launch a business, she said, adding that the restaurant industry is among the largest employers of minority groups in the U.S. Even with sufficient start-up funding, there’s ongoing staffing and supply chain shortages, among other pandemic-related challenges that have rocked the entire industry over the past two years.

“The timing couldn’t be any better – unfortunately because of all the things that are happening, but it’s definitely a solution that’s needed now,” said Mills who, as founder of Milwaukee-based Diverse Dining, has seen first-hand the struggles that restaurateurs face.

For three years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Diverse Dining hosted monthly dinner events at local restaurants across the Milwaukee area as a way to facilitate conversations and connections between people of different backgrounds. Mills later added corporate diversity & inclusion training to her business offerings and has since worked with organizations like Associated Bank, BizStarts, and the Urban Economic Development Association of Wisconsin.

When the pandemic hit and restaurants were forced to close, Mills partnered with local food business incubator UpStart Kitchen to launch Diverse Dining Boxes, a monthly delivery subscription of locally sourced food items, conversation starters, crafts and other products made by local entrepreneurs. It was through this endeavor that she met Emilio De Torre, executive director at Milwaukee Turners, the nonprofit group that owns Turner Hall and has run a variety of social, civic and wellness programs there since the 1880s.