New Popeyes restaurant with drive-thru proposed in Sheboygan

A new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen location has been proposed for the former Ryder truck rental site on South Business Drive in the City of Sheboygan.

SmitCo Eateries Inc., an Arkansas-based quick-service restaurant operator, plans to demolish the existing facility at 3207 S. Business Drive and construct a 2,600-square-foot restaurant building and double drive-thru, according to city documents.

Miami-based Popeyes is one of the largest QSR brands, with 2,700 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world, according to its website. The company currently has 11 restaurants in southeastern Wisconsin.

According to plans submitted by SmitCo Eateries CEO Marc Rodriguez, the Sheboygan franchise location would operate daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with 12 to 15 employees working each shift. The restaurant is expected to serve 300 customers per day and 2,000 per week. The franchisee has an office in Appleton and has opened a Popeyes location there as well as in Green Bay in recent years.

Construction in Sheboygan would begin as soon as possible, with an opening slated for mid-July. The project’s estimated value is $1.2 million.

As part of the proposed project, the 3.7-acre parcel will be divided into two lots with shared access; Popeyes is proposed for the north lot. The south lot is available for future commercial development, such as a restaurant or multi-tenant retail — its existing building remains until redevelopment is planned.

SmitCo Eateries was drawn to the South Business Drive site by its “excellent visibility and access” along a high-traffic commercial corridor, according to submitted documents. Popeyes would join several other fast-food and retail businesses along the drive, including Culver’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Taco Bell, Dollar Tree and Kwik Trip.

The Popeyes development and lot reconfiguration project will be considered by the City Plan Commission on March 23.

