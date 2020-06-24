New partnership with Herzing will offer ‘on-ramp’ for prospective Marquette students

Herzing University and Marquette University have formed a partnership that will allow students to complete their first year of college online before transferring to Marquette.

The new Marquette Horizons program is designed as a first-year online pathway program for students to complete core curriculum courses through Herzing, which will serve as an “on-ramp” for prospective Marquette students, the institutions said.

The new program comes as higher education institutions across the state are preparing for the upcoming school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with plans including decreased class sizes, face mask requirements and a blend of online and in-person classes.

Earlier this week, Marquette president Michael Lovell said undergraduate enrollment for the fall is 16% below what the university budgeted for incoming students.

Herzing and Marquette said the new program is designed to meet a need among the high school class of 2020 for an alternative pathway to four-year residential college, whether because of academic or financial reasons. Marquette Horizons will be open to students nationally.

“This partnership with Herzing University is an unprecedented opportunity for students to start their education at home before they enjoy the unique and transformative experience of an on-campus Marquette education,” Lovell said. “Herzing has been recognized nationally for its excellence in online education and has deep expertise with first-generation college students, which aligns with our commitment at Marquette to expanding access and meeting students where they are.”

The program will offer eight core curriculum classes through Herzing, including three that have been developed and structured by Marquette instructors. The credits from all courses will transfer in full to Marquette. Students will be provided academic advising services to prepare for their transfer to Marquette, along with access to campus libraries, athletic events and other program-specific activities. They will also be assigned a current Marquette student as a peer coach.

“This innovative partnership with Marquette offers a creative alternative for college-age students across the country to pursue their studies with one of the top universities in the country,” said Herzing University president Renee Herzing. “We look forward to working with Marquette to provide students with the academic experience and support they need to successfully transition to on-campus learning.”