New nonprofit will target mental health disparities in Milwaukee

A group of health and social services professionals have launched a new nonprofit aiming to address the mental health needs of Milwaukee’s Black community. The Milwaukee-based organization, called, will provide a range of mental health services at state-licensed community-based residential facilities, adult family homes, outpatient mental health clinics, crisis stabilization centers, nursing homes and other locations, according to the group’s Wednesday announcement. The organization will also offer telehealth services. Empathy Mental Health was formed in response to local disparities in mental health care access. People of color are disproportionately diagnosed with mental health conditions in Milwaukee County. The organization will work to provide racial equity in health care. [caption id="attachment_609695" align="alignleft" width="300"]Dwain Berry. Submitted photo.[/caption] “We recognized a moral imperative to not simply discuss the injustices affecting our community, but to actively engage the marketplace and do something about them,” said, chair of Empathy Mental Health. “Our organization was developed through months of intensive planning by dedicated, experienced professionals who understand both the challenges and the solutions needed in our community.” While aiming to serve Milwaukee’s underserved communities, EMH will “service all people,” said Berry, who has held leadership roles at Milwaukee Detox Center, Aro Counseling Centers and Jewish Family Services. Other EMH board members have experience working in medicine, behavioral health, crisis intervention, addiction treatment, law enforcement and faith-based recovery. EMH’s mental health services will include:The organization, which is headquartered at 2819 W. Highland Boulevard in Milwaukee, will be operational by May 1. “The American Psychological Association has defined racism as a pandemic with documented consequences including psychological distress, PTSD, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse,” Berry said. “In Milwaukee, we see these impacts reflected in our mental health statistics, incarceration rates and community violence. Empathy Mental Health was created to break this cycle.” EMH will be funded by the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services. The nonprofit will also bill insurance companies for its services. After five years of business, the organization aims to reach an annual revenue of $50 million. EMH leadership ultimately envisions the organization expanding beyond Milwaukee, “building a national model for culturally responsive mental health care,” according to the news release.