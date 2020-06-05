New Mequon office building lands its first two tenants

The Pointe at East Mequon Corporate Center, a new single-story office building with nearly 37,200 square feet of rentable space fronting Interstate 43, has landed its first two tenants.

According to the project’s developer, Milwaukee-based Irgens Partners LLC, Boston-based Gordon Bros. is leasing nearly 8,200 square feet and Elm Grove-based Annex Wealth Management is occupying roughly 6,000 square feet of space in the building.

Both companies are relocating or expanding their Mequon offices with the new leases, said Steve Palec, Irgens chief marketing officer.

Located at 12200 N. Corporate Parkway, The Pointe is the first of two new Class A office buildings Irgens is developing in Mequon. Its modern design features a predominantly floor-to-ceiling glass exterior accented by masonry and architectural metal panel.

“The expansion of our branch office at The Pointe demonstrates Annex Wealth Management’s dedication to serve families in Mequon and surrounding communities,” Dave Spano, Annex Wealth Management president and chief executive officer, said in a news release. “It’s been a pleasure to work with Irgens in building this special space.”

Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater designed the building and Willowbrook, Illinois-based Morgan/Harbour Construction was the general contractor. TriCity National Bank provided construction and term loan financing.

Irgens is coordinating leasing of the office building. It still has 23,000 square feet available, while the second building it shovel ready, entitled and available as a build-to-suit opportunity.