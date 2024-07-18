New Land revises Glendale apartment development proposal

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Milwaukee-based New Land Enterprises is planning to build 179 market rate housing units at the site of the former Prange Greenhouse in Glendale. The development firm originally pitched the project for 2510 W. Good Hope Road back in 2019, when the plan was to build a 48-unit apartment building and 41 townhomes. The plan is

The plan is now to build a 149-unit apartment building and 30 townhomes. The new proposal would group the townhomes into five buildings with five to eight units each, plans show. Twenty-five of the townhomes will have two bedrooms and five will have three bedrooms. The five-story apartment building will include 99 one-bedroom units, 23 one-bedroom units with a den, 26 two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom penthouse. Glendale's Community Development Authority recommended the project to the Common Council Wednesday. At the public hearing, dozens of residents voiced concerns about the project's density and how it would impact traffic. [gallery size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="593771,593772,593773"] The city is also in negotiations with New Land for a tax incremental financing district to support the site remediation work needed before construction can commence.

Decades worth of pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers used at the former greenhouse necessitate environmental remediation, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources.

In 2019, when New Land first received approval to build a $13.4 million multi-family development at the site, the company said it would cover the costs of the cleanup without public assistance, according to the previous proposal.

New Land is now seeking the use of tax increment finance funds, citing extraordinary costs for the cleanup.

The new construction plan with 90 more units, now $37.5 million, is necessary to make the project economically feasible, New Land said. The development's amenities include an in-ground pool, golf simulator, co-working space, fitness center and pet spa. New Land anticipates that city approvals will be completed by August and is planning to close on its construction loan in September. The firm is prepared for an October construction start with full completion in March 2026, New Land's proposal says.