New Land revises Glendale apartment development proposal
Decades worth of pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers used at the former greenhouse necessitate environmental remediation, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources.
In 2019, when New Land first received approval to build a $13.4 million multi-family development at the site, the company said it would cover the costs of the cleanup without public assistance, according to the previous proposal.
New Land is now seeking the use of tax increment finance funds, citing extraordinary costs for the cleanup.The new construction plan with 90 more units, now $37.5 million, is necessary to make the project economically feasible, New Land said. The development's amenities include an in-ground pool, golf simulator, co-working space, fitness center and pet spa. New Land anticipates that city approvals will be completed by August and is planning to close on its construction loan in September. The firm is prepared for an October construction start with full completion in March 2026, New Land's proposal says.
