New Lakeland University course to feature some of Wisconsin’s top executives

Lakeland University is launching a new online course that will feature appearances by several prominent Wisconsin CEOs, including the Green Bay Packers’ Mark Murphy and Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.’s Dick Leinenkugel.

The course, “Leading through a Pandemic: Perspectives of Wisconsin Executives,” will allow students to interact virtually with several top executives, including Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy; Kohler Co. president and CEO David Kohler; Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company president Dick Leinenkugel; and Milwaukee Brewers president – business operations Rick Schlesinger.

The focus of the seven-week course will be on how the leaders are steering their organizations through the COVID-19 pandemic. The class runs from Jan. 19 to March 5.

Students will research and present on how the employers have adapted to the pandemic and create a pandemic preparation plan in anticipation of a future business disruption.

The course is available as a seminar through Develop U, which is run by the LAUNCH: Lakeland University Student-Run Businesses program. It’s also available as a three-credit course as part of Lakeland’s master of business administration or master of science in leadership and organizational development degree programs.

A full lineup of speakers is available here.