New home construction in Wisconsin picked up in Q3

Construction of new single-family homes in Wisconsin increased during the third quarter as 3,233 building permits were pulled in the state, a 10% year-over-year increase and an increase of about 100 permits from the second quarter, according to the Wisconsin Builders Association. “Low existing home inventory has been greatly impacted by high interest rates, and

Dane: 1,060, +8.3%

Waukesha: 548, -10.7%

Brown: 383, +1.3%

Outagamie: 275, -7.4%

St. Croix: 299, -18.1%

Walworth: 255, +9.4%

Marathon: 225, -8.2%

Racine: 201, +47.8%

Door: 200, +23.5%

Vilas: 195, -6.3%

Oconto: 179, -6.8%

Polk: 178, +1.7%

Eau Claire: 172, -8%

Ozaukee: 169, -33.2%

Rock: 167, -21.6%

La Crosse: 166, +11.4%

Milwaukee: 165, +17%

Chippewa: 161, -11%

Winnebago: 160, -28.9%

Dodge: 156, +34.5%

Washington: 153, +4.1%

Oneida: 151, +2.7%

Portage: 138, +11.3%

Juneau: 134, -5.6%

Sauk: 133, -6.3%

Columbia: 127, +53%

Wood: 127, +29.6%

Sheboygan: 121, +26%

Calumet: 121, +16.3%

Dunn: 115, -6.5%

Grant: 108, +71.4%

Fond du Lac: 106, -10.2%

Kenosha: 104, -51.4%

Jefferson: 100, -8.3%

Burnett: 100, -23.5%

Construction of new single-family homes in Wisconsin increased during the third quarter as 3,233 building permits were pulled in the state, a 10% year-over-year increase and an increase of about 100 permits from the second quarter, according to the Wisconsin Builders Association. "Low existing home inventory has been greatly impacted by high interest rates, and as a result, drives the demand for new home construction," said WBA executive director Brad Boycks. "Our members continually report a large volume of inquiries and business, and these numbers support that." However, year-to-date new single-family home construction in Wisconsin is down 1.5% for the first three quarters of the year compared to the same period in 2022. Here is the year-to-date single-family home construction activity in Wisconsin by county, including number of permits pulled and the percentage of change compared to the first three quarters of 2022: