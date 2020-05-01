New Berlin-based ECM Industries acquires Cincinnati-based manufacturer ILSCO

ECM Industries acquired Cincinnati-based electrical connector manufacturer ILSCO, the company announced this week.

Based in New Berlin, ECM Industries is a global manufacturer and supplier of electrical products for construction and maintenance, irrigation and landscape and supply and gas utility markets.

ILSCO is a manufacturer of electrical connectors, tools and accessories serving commercial, industrial, utility and OEM customers. ILSCO will become a part of ECM industries, which consists of a variety of brands including Gardner Bender, Sperry Instruments, Bergen Industries, King Innovation and Calterm.

“The acquisition of ILSCO adds an industry-leading brand with best in class power connectors and grounding solutions,” said Mike Masino, ECM Industries chief executive officer. “But its real value is with its talented and experienced leadership team that has built deep and impactful customer and channel relationships.”

ILSCO will continue to operate its sales, engineering and all customer support functions from its headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. However, the acquisition will enhance ECM’s position in connecting, grounding and terminating products, Masino added.

Last year, ECM was acquired by New York-based private equity firm Sentinel Capital Partners. Sentinel specializes in buying and building businesses in the lower midmarket in the United States and Canada in partnership with management

ECM also recently moved from Menomonee Falls to its new 192,000-square-foot headquarters at 16250 W. Woods Edge Road in New Berlin, which was designed to support future growth of the manufacturer.

