New Associated Bank CEO buys Whitefish Bay home on Lake Drive

Associated Bank
's new chief executive officer has purchased a home in Whitefish Bay for $2.38 million.
According to state records, the home on Lake Drive was purchased last week by Andrew and Diane Harmening. Andrew Harmening became CEO
of Green Bay-based Associated this spring.
The four-bedroom house sits on 1.5 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, according to online listings. It has a renovated primary first-floor suite, a kitchen that opens to the family and dining room, a circular drive with brick pavers, bluestone patio and a 2.5-car heated garage.
Although it is headquartered in Green Bay, Associated Bank has a large presence in Milwaukee. It purchased
the 373,000-square-foot, 28-story Milwaukee Center downtown office building in 2016. The building is located at 111 E. Kilbourn Ave.
It has since renamed the building the Associated Bank River Center
, and has begun redeveloping it. Part of that work involves RiverWalk and building façade renovations
along the river. Other features include a conference center, tech lounge and cafeteria, health club, a completely renovated lobby and an upscale lounge that overlooks the river.
The office building is about 80% occupied, according to marketing materials for the property.
A company spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on Harmening's home purchase.
The sellers of the home were Jacob Alpren and Angela Yuan. They were represented by Jay Schmidt Group in the sale, and the buyers were represented by Stalle Realty Group. Both groups are with Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee North Shore, according to online listings.