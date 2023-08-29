New apartment development opens on Highway 100 in Wauwatosa

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

The first residents are moving into the new 2929 on Mayfair development, a five-story, 258-unit apartment building at 2929 N. Mayfair Road (Highway 100) in Wauwatosa. Itasca, Illinois-based M&R Development co-developed the project with Atlanta-based Campbell Capital Group. The building is managed by Chicago-based RMK Management. 2929 on Mayfair is the third new apartment community

“Ever since the pandemic, we have continued to see an increased demand for new, high-end apartments in the Milwaukee area with luxury amenities and spaces that allow for multiple options for remote work,” said Anthony Rossi Sr., managing partner of M&R Development. “2929 on Mayfair offers modern co-working spaces, such as booths, lounge areas and private conference rooms and even creative features in apartments like the ‘cloffice,’ which is a combination office and closet. Combine these amenities with the commercial and retail options at The Mayfair Collection, and we’re confident the building will be a key component of continued growth for the area.”

2929 on Mayfair is the third new apartment community that M&R Development has opened in Wisconsin during the last three years. In July 2021, the company opened 42 Hundred on the Lake, a 236-unit luxury apartment building on Lake Michigan in St. Francis. Later that year, M&R debuted Elevate, a 270-unit luxury apartment community in Madison.