New apartment development opens on Highway 100 in Wauwatosa

By
-
Image from Google.

The first residents are moving into the new 2929 on Mayfair development, a five-story, 258-unit apartment building at 2929 N. Mayfair Road (Highway 100) in Wauwatosa. Itasca, Illinois-based M&R Development co-developed the project with Atlanta-based Campbell Capital Group. The building is managed by Chicago-based RMK Management. 2929 on Mayfair is the third new apartment community

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display