Nearly 300,000 square feet of industrial space proposed in Germantown

After successfully filling two speculative industrial buildings in Germantown, a local development firm is moving onto the third phase of a business park development near the burgeoning I-41 and Holy Hill Road interchange. Pewaukee-basedis proposing a new 291,000-sqaure-foot speculative industrial building at N128 W20833 Holy Hill Road, according to plans submitted to the Germantown Plan Commission. The development would be part of the company's 52-acre Capstone 41 Business Park, which began construction about four years ago and so far includes two industrial buildings with 203,000 and 295,000 square feet, both of which are fully leased, Capstone Quadrangle said in a memo to the village. The third phase would include about 36 loading docks and 36-foot structural clear heights, plans show. The plans are up for Plan Commission review Monday evening. "This design is aimed at being 'state of the art,' and we hope to appeal to increasing tenant activity in the market," the memo says. "Our design intent for phase III is to create an aesthetic that conveys a sense of campus, so that the buildings feel like siblings and are related to each other, rather than being completely different." Nearby projects include Green Bay Packaging'sand commercial truck retailer Truck Country's, both on Holy Hill Road, as well as Zilber Property Group's multi-building business park that was established in 2018. A representative from Capstone Quadrangle was not immediately available for comment.