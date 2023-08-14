Near West Side Partners unveils finalists for Rev-Up MKE

Near West Side Partners
has named the five finalists selected as part of the organization’s sixth Rev-Up MKE pitch competition.
The goal of Rev-Up MKE is to bring economic development to the neighborhoods of Milwaukee’s Near West Side. The winner commits to locating his or her business in the area.
The winner, who will be announced at a live pitch event on Sept. 13, will receive $10,000 in cash, $25,000 of in-kind services, and advertising and support from Near West Side Partners and other anchor institutions.
The five finalists include:
Ambrosia Café
: Ambrosia Café specializes in classic American brunch food. The restaurant will integrate aspects of fine dining into the breakfast and lunch classics that drive America's café industry.
Culinary Education Program
: The Culinary Education Program’s curriculum focuses on hands-on culinary training, where students will learn essential cooking techniques, explore diverse cuisines and develop their creativity in the kitchen. The program focuses on training youth and young adults.
Chyenne Candles
: Chyenne Candles makes all-natural and non-toxic ways to fragrance a home. The startup hopes to grow into a storefront that can also host candle-making workshops for visitors.
Backyard Flava
: Currently a local food truck, Backyard Flava hopes to expand into a take-out restaurant where they can serve their classic BBQ foods.
Wellness Spa
: A local spa and café that will offer various wellness services paired with healthy food and beverages at an affordable rate to promote healing for working class individuals.
“Over the years, Rev-Up MKE has brought us beloved new businesses like Pete’s Pops, Triciclo Peru MKE and A Goodman's Desserts - destination businesses that attract visitors to the Near West Side from all over Milwaukee and that have even grown into some community favorites with locations throughout the city,” said Lindsey St. Arnold Bell
, executive director of NWSP. “Near West Side Partners looks forward to continuing to support entrepreneurs who have incredible potential and who can further this tradition of creating employment opportunities for our neighbors and who provide catalytic investments in our commercial corridors.”