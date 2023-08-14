Near West Side Partners unveils finalists for Rev-Up MKE

By
Ashley Smart
-

Near West Side Partners has named the five finalists selected as part of the organization’s sixth Rev-Up MKE pitch competition. The goal of Rev-Up MKE is to bring economic development to the neighborhoods of Milwaukee’s Near West Side. The winner commits to locating his or her business in the area. The winner, who will be

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR