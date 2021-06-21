NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals begin in Milwaukee on Wednesday

The Milwaukee Bucks victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series sent the Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three years.

Then on Sunday the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series. As a result, the Hawks will play the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals and the Bucks will have home court advantage. That means up to four Eastern Conference Finals games could be played at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals has been set:

Game 1: Wednesday, June 23, 7:30 p.m. in Milwaukee

Game 2: Friday, June 25, 7:30 p.m. in Milwaukee

Game 3: Sunday, June 27, 7:30 p.m. in Atlanta

Game 4: Tuesday, June 29, 7:30 p.m. in Atlanta

Game 5: Thursday, July 1, 7:30 p.m. in Milwaukee (if necessary)

Game 6: Saturday, July 3, 7:30 p.m. in Atlanta (if necessary)

Game 7: Monday, July 5, 7:30 p.m. in Milwaukee (if necessary)

All of the games will be televised by TNT. The winners of the Bucks-Hawks series will advance to the NBA Finals.

Huge crowds have gathered in the Deer District around Fiserv Forum and packed nearby bars during the Bucks playoff run. Click here to see a report from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee, about the Deer District crowd reaction to the Bucks Game 7 win against the Nets.