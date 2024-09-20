Subscribe
Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Native-owned Tootsie’s Tea poised for growth with support from Kiva loan program

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Lizz Tsosie Stachura. Submitted photo.
Tootsie's Tea
Any entrepreneur will tell you turning a passion or hobby into a full-blown business is more difficult than one might expect. For entrepreneur Lizz Tsosie Stachura, scaling up her homemade tea business, Tootsie’s Tea, involved a complicated balancing act of selling enough product to then be able to order more raw material. “I was at

