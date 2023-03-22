National Exchange Bank president and COO to retire

By
Andrew Weiland
-

Fond du Lac-based National Exchange Bank & Trust announced today that James Chatterton, president and chief operating officer, will retire from the bank after 35 years of service, and Eric Stone, current chief executive officer, will assume the president/CEO combined role.   Chatterton had been the CEO of American Bank for 17 years, before becoming

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR