National Exchange Bank president and COO to retire

Fond du Lac-based National Exchange Bank & Trust announced today that James Chatterton, president and chief operating officer, will retire from the bank after 35 years of service, and Eric Stone, current chief executive officer, will assume the president/CEO combined role.

Chatterton had been the CEO of American Bank for 17 years, before becoming president of National Exchange Bank & Trust when the two banks merged in 2016.

Stone is currently the CEO and vice chairman of the board for National Exchange Bank & Trust and the president of NEB Corp., the holding company for National Exchange Bank & Trust. Stone has been with the bank since 1996.

“Jim and Eric have worked side-by-side since the merger which provides for continuity of leadership as Jim transitions into retirement,” said Peter Stone, National Exchange Bank & Trust chairman and father of Eric Stone. “The bank is financially strong, and we are well-positioned for the future. We thank Jim for the leadership he has provided over the last 35 years which has contributed to our position.”

The leadership transition is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2023. With the transition, the following individuals will assume expanded leadership roles within the organization: