Nathan Jurowski stepping down as Building Advantage executive director

After roughly After roughly two years leading Milwaukee-based Building Advantage , executive director Nathan Jurowski is stepping down to start up a private practice. Building Advantage is a nonprofit group that promotes the union construction industry in southeastern Wisconsin. Jurowski took the helm in November 2019 following the departure of longtime executive director Ken Kraemer. He joined Building Advantage from the Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee, where he was its general counsel for four years. He said he will stay on through November. Building Advantage started its search for a new executive director on Monday. The organization is in a good place, said Jurowski, which factored into his decision to depart. "It is on really solid footing right now," he said. "I think the right person can take it to the next level." Jurowski said he has contemplated returning to private practice for some time. He will start taking on clients on Dec. 1. He said he will focus on employment and labor law, focusing on the employee side. "About a year ago I started feeling the itch to get back into private practice," he said. Jurowski's practice is leasing a suite from DB Tax & Wealth at 1125 Milwaukee Ave. in downtown South Milwaukee. He said he's excited to be working in the community where he lives. His office is just south of the redeveloped Bucyrus Club building . The Daily Reporter first reported the news of Jurowski's departure.