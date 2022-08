NARI Milwaukee names new executive director

The Milwaukee chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI Milwaukee) has named Michelle Brown as its new executive director. "NARI Milwaukee is a strong organization with dedicated members. I am excited for the opportunity…

The Milwaukee chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (Milwaukee) has named Michelle Brown as its new executive director. " NARI Milwaukee is a strong organization with dedicated members. I am excited for the opportunity to lead the chapter, its members and our staff to soar tonew heights," Brown said Brown has been withMilwaukee for nine years and most recently was events manager, in which she planned, managed and executed more than 90 events and activities for chapter members and the public. Brown received a bachelor's degree in interior design from Harrington College of Design in 2006. "Michelle is an excellent communicator, and her collaborative nature will promote strong relationships and a positive culture within our membership, work teams and ourMilwaukee staff," said Jessie Cannizzaro, president of theMilwaukee board of directors. "She is a true problem solver who looks for opportunities when faced with challenges. Michelle is, and will continue to be, a valued and highly respected professional team member ofMilwaukee. Her commitment, drive and passion for the success of our chapter’s members and our community is infectious. It’s why she is so well respected among allmembers, her team, our community and the venues and suppliers she has worked closely with."