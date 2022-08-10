NARI Milwaukee names new executive director

The Milwaukee chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI
Milwaukee) has named Michelle Brown
as its new executive director.
"NARI Milwaukee
is a strong organization with dedicated members. I am excited for the opportunity to lead the chapter, its members and our staff to soar to
new heights," Brown said
Brown has been with NARI
Milwaukee for nine years and most recently was events manager, in which she planned, managed and executed more than 90 events and activities for chapter members and the public.
Brown received a bachelor's degree in interior design from Harrington College of Design in 2006.
"Michelle is an excellent communicator, and her collaborative nature will promote strong relationships and a positive culture within our membership, work teams and our NARI
Milwaukee staff," said Jessie Cannizzaro, president of the NARI
Milwaukee board of directors. "She is a true problem solver who looks for opportunities when faced with challenges. Michelle is, and will continue to be, a valued and highly respected professional team member of NARI
Milwaukee. Her commitment, drive and passion for the success of our chapter’s members and our community is infectious. It’s why she is so well respected among all NARI
members, her team, our community and the venues and suppliers she has worked closely with."