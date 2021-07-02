NAIOP Wisconsin annual meeting and awards

NAIOP Wisconsin recently hosted its annual meeting at the Huron Building, where it announced its 2020 award winners and volunteer leaders.

Awards were presented to Principal of the Year Stewart Wangard of Wangard Partners, Associate of the Year Nicholas Bandoch of Tri City National Bank, and the Developing Leaders All Stars.

Presenting sponsor was First American Bank; event sponsors were J. Jeffers & Co., Riley Construction, Associated Bank and MLG Capital.

Photos courtesy of Fran McLaughlin.