MyPath company acquires northern Wisconsin-based nonprofit

Green Bay-based Homes for Independent Living, a subsidiary of Oconomowoc-based disability services and support organization MyPath, has acquired Merrill-based nonprofit Our Way Inc., which supports individuals with intellectual disabilities in northern Wisconsin.

Homes for Independent Living, established in 1984, is a provider of community-based services for adults with intellectual disabilities. It is part of MyPath, a family of eight companies that collectively support more than 2,000 children and adults with varying needs in a diverse array of community based residential and school settings. MyPath is 100% employee owned.

Our Way Inc. has supported individuals with intellectual disabilities in northern Wisconsin since 1975.

With the acquisition, Homes for Independent Living expands its service offerings into northern Wisconsin and adds 20 employees.

Home for Independent Living currently supports approximately 400 clients in more than 100 community-based residential locations in eastern and central Wisconsin.

“The values that have guided the work of Our Way are the same principles that guide Homes for Independent Living, and Homes for Independent Living is honored to have this opportunity to support the Our Way residents, employees, guardians, family members, and funding partners,” said Ashley Williams, director of residential services for Homes for Independent Living. “Recognizing the vital role Our Way has played for the people who call these programs home, Homes for Independent Living is committed to preserving the strong reputation, unique culture, and local spirit of the Our Way programs.”