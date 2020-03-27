My Best Advice: Paul Bielinski

“You can figure your way out of any problem if you put your mind to it.”

“The best advice I ever got was from my father. It was a point a number of years ago where I was doubting myself and my dad basically told me: ‘You’re a Bielinski and that means you can figure your way out of any problem if you put your mind to it.’”

“Any issue that’s in front of me, I take a moment, slow down, think about it, ask questions and, as long as I’ve done that, he was right; I’ve never had that self-doubt again. I’ve been able to handle any situation that ever arose. There is always a way to work your way out of an issue.

“I’ve learned from him: don’t quickly make a rash decision. It is OK. I can walk away from this for a moment, for an evening, step away. Not every single thing requires us to jump on it immediately.”

Age: 50

Professional experience: Bielinski has been with the family business since 2001, joining the company as director of marketing. He was chief operating officer from 2003 to 2018, when he was named CEO. At the end of 2019 he became vice president and a company owner, along with his CEO role. Before joining Bielinski Homes, he was director of merchandising at Congoleum Corp. in New Jersey.

In the news: Bielinski Homes has made a point of embracing technology and recently launched the Room Visualizer and The Digital Design Studio, online tools that help customers see what different options would look like and make choices about which to include in their home. Bielinski also said he’s placed an emphasis on improved communication with customers since taking over as CEO.

Bielinski Homes

Pewaukee

Industry: Home builder

bielinski.com

Employees: 45