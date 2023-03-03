My Best Advice: Heather Nelson

“Get out of the office and into the community.” “That’s how I deliver the personalized service and attention Spring Bank’s customers deserve. I step away from my desk and into the community. I do that nearly every day. “Whether at their business or elsewhere, I visit with customers. Not just for meetings. I shop at

“Get out of the office and into the community.”

“That’s how I deliver the personalized service and attention Spring Bank’s customers deserve. I step away from my desk and into the community. I do that nearly every day.

“Whether at their business or elsewhere, I visit with customers. Not just for meetings. I shop at their stores, dine at their restaurants, and find other ways to connect with them, including attending functions important to them.

“When you spend time with your customers in a casual setting or in their own spaces, your relationship evolves. You become more than business partners. This in turn allows you to celebrate their business successes, work through their challenges, and see what and how things impact them. Most importantly, you create a relationship of trust that allows you to be open, honest and transparent with one another.

“Engaging and understanding is key.”

Age: 53

Professional experience: Nelson joined Brookfield-based Spring Bank in 2010, serving most recently as senior vice president of commercial lending. She has more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry, including positions at large regional and smaller community banks, and has served as a commercial lender for most of that time. Nelson received her bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1991 and her MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1995.

In the news: Nelson was named president of Spring Bank in late January, succeeding David Schuelke, who will continue as chief executive officer. The appointment makes Nelson one of only three women currently serving as president of a bank in southeastern Wisconsin, according to Spring Bank.