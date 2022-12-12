My Best Advice: Chris Fillmore

“Treat people the way you want to be treated.” VRC Engineered Solutions Milwaukee Rubber and Plastics Manufacturing ritus.com/vrc-engineered-solutions/ Employees: 800+ “The key to great leadership is great people! As my father has always said, ‘Treat people the way you want to be treated.’ “Be empathetic while holding people accountable. Good leadership attracts ‘A-level’ talent, which

“Be empathetic while holding people accountable. Good leadership attracts ‘A-level’ talent, which is required to grow and expand a business. This is never more apparent than in today’s day and age. I’ve been fortunate enough to have several key bosses along the way that took me under their wing and went above and beyond to help me grow and mature. Be patient, show your team you want to help them grow inside the organization. Work hard and celebrate the wins.

“One of my favorite quotes hanging in my office: ‘The dream may be free, but the hustle is sold separately.’”

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE: Fillmore has more than 15 years of experience in the aerospace, medical and industrial markets. Over the past decade, he has held various executive roles. Fillmore most recently served as president of Charlotte, North Carolina-based MW Components. While at MW Components, he managed 23 manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. He also has experience in sales, marketing and overall profit and loss management. Fillmore is from Cleveland, Ohio. He received his bachelor’s degree from Wittenberg University and his MBA from Baldwin Wallace University.

IN THE NEWS: In October, Chris Fillmore was named CEO of VRC Engineered Solutions, a manufacturer of custom molded rubber, plastic and sealing components. He succeeded George Caplea, who served as interim CEO.