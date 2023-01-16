Museum unveils talking Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bobblehead

Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee on Monday unveiled the first Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Talking Bobblehead to honor the civil rights leader.

The officially licensed bobblehead shows King standing at the podium delivering his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech and includes audio clips of the famous 1963 speech, according to a museum press release.

The special edition bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with the estate of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the release states.

Dressed in a dark suit, the Dr. King bobblehead is standing at a podium in front of multiple microphones. The bobblehead base bears his name along with the date August 28, 1963 – the date Dr. King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech during the March on Washington.

“We are proud to release the first talking bobblehead of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as we commemorate his life and legacy on MLK Day,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “Dr. King is one of the most frequently requested when it comes to bobbleheads, and we’re thrilled to team up with his estate to provide people with the opportunity to honor and celebrate his life with this bobblehead.”

Located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum opened to the public in February 2019 and produces several new bobblehead figurines a year.