Multi-tenant industrial building planned near Ryan Road and I-94 in Oak Creek

By
Alex Zank
-
Rendering: Stephen Perry Smith Architects Inc.
Rendering: Stephen Perry Smith Architects Inc.
Milwaukee-based Frontline Commercial Real Estate LLC is planning to construct a 340,401-square-foot multi-tenant industrial building in Oak Creek. According to plans filed with the city, the building would be located at 9141 S. 13th St.…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display