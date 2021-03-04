Multi-tenant industrial building planned near Ryan Road and I-94 in Oak Creek

Milwaukee-based Frontline Commercial Real Estate LLC is planning to construct a 340,401-square-foot multi-tenant industrial building in Oak Creek. According to plans filed with the city, the building would be located at 9141 S. 13th St.…

Milwaukee-based Milwaukee-based Frontline Commercial Real Estate LLC is planning to construct a 340,401-square-foot multi-tenant industrial building in Oak Creek. According to plans filed with the city, the building would be located at 9141 S. 13th St. The site is just northeast of the I-94 interchange with Ryan Road. It is also directly north of a Steinhafels furniture store. John Schlueter, president and owner of Frontline, said the building will have modern ceiling heights and room for offices, light manufacturing and warehouse uses. Frontline has a tenant already lined up to occupy just under half the building, Schlueter said. He declined to identify the tenant. The building could take on another one or two tenants. "We've owned commercial buildings in Oak Creek since 1996, and we really like the city, the amenities the city brings, the location for transportation, the airport, the freeway and the workforce," Schlueter said. "All of that makes Oak Creek a great place to do business, and we’re excited to have this very modern facility, which will bring many jobs to the area." The Oak Creek Plan Commission on Tuesday will consider for approval site, building and related plans for the proposed facility. Grading work was completed in November. Assuming it secures necessary approvals, the building could be built and ready for occupancy by this coming November, Schlueter said.