Mukwonago may expand its industrial park by 120-plus acres

By
Alex Zank
-
Triple Crown Products building in Mukwonago's industrial park. Credit: Google.
The village of Mukwonago could expand its industrial park by more than 120 acres. The industrial park, now at 116.7 acres, is located west of Highway 83 near I-43. The village initiated its creation in…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

