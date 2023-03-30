MSOE names endowed chair in artificial intelligence thanks to $2.5 million gift

Milwaukee School of Engineering has created a new artificial intelligence-focused role within the university following a $2.5 million gift from New Berlin-based Pieper Electric Inc. and the PPC Foundation Inc.

MSOE has named Jeremy Kedziora, Ph.D., the PieperPower Endowed Chair in Artificial Intelligence. The chair will help establish a global collaboration that will address the societal challenges and opportunities brought forth by the widespread use and increasing power of artificial intelligence. This new role at the university will further position MSOE at the forefront of artificial intelligence education and next generation technologies.

Kedziora is an award-winning researcher and scientist with 17 years of experience developing new methods in machine learning, Bayesian inference and game theory.

He previously served as director of data science and analytics at Northwestern Mutual, where he managed the development of machine learning and modeling efforts focused on cybersecurity. He also led product development at financial tech startup Giant Oak, where he focused on natural language processing. Kedziora worked for the Central Intelligence Agency for nine years as a chief methodologist where he led applied research and development efforts in data science and modeling.

“Artificial intelligence and machine learning are part of everyday life at home and work. Businesses and industries—from manufacturing to health care and everything in between—are using them to solve problems, improve efficiencies and invent new products,” said Dr. John Walz, MSOE president. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Jeremy Kedziora as MSOE’s first PieperPower Endowed Chair in Artificial Intelligence. With MSOE as an educational leader in this space, it is imperative that our students are prepared to develop and advance AI and machine learning technologies while at the same time implementing them in a responsible and ethical manner.”

Kedziora will hold a full-time faculty position in the electrical engineering and computer science department at MSOE and pursue research advancing the interaction of artificial intelligence with humans and its potential impacts on society.

“I look forward to giving all that I can to maximize the MSOE student experience and share my passion for building the best possible machine learning and AI technology with new generations of burgeoning technologists,” said Kedziora. “Beyond that, I am excited about the tech community in southeastern Wisconsin and am eager to contribute to reinforcing and expanding MSOE as a major point of engagement for tech in Milwaukee.”