Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
People in the News

MSO music director’s tenure to end after 2025-26 season

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Ken-David Masur
Learn more about:
Milwaukee Symphony OrchestraKen-David MasurMark NiehausSusan Martin
Last updated

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra announced today that its 2025-26 season will conclude Ken-David Masur‘s seven-year tenure as the MSO’s music director. “It has been an immense joy and privilege to collaborate with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra—an exceptional ensemble made of world-class musicians deeply committed to conveying the soul and spirit of the music,” said Masur.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee