Theannounced today that its 2025-26 season will conclude's seven-year tenure as the MSO’s music director. “It has been an immense joy and privilege to collaborate with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra—an exceptional ensemble made of world-class musicians deeply committed to conveying the soul and spirit of the music,” said Masur. “I arrived at this orchestra with great anticipation shortly before the pandemic and am so proud of how we continued to dream together and work creatively to keep making music for the city through 2020. For years, people around the world and in the international music scene have taken note of this fantastic orchestra, and now all people of Milwaukee must know how exciting a time it is to be experiencing live music performed by our orchestra in one of the best concert halls in North America today. I will leave with so much gratitude towards these musicians and those who have welcomed me and my family to this great city.” Masur has served as music director for MSO since the 2019-20 season. His tenure as MSO’s music director has been highlighted by the opening of the Bradley Symphony Center in 2021. He also helped lead the MSO through the COVID-19 pandemic, developing programming for a virtual MSO season. “Throughout his tenure, Ken has been a thoughtful leader, crafting programs that have inspired and engaged Milwaukee audiences,” said, MSO board chair. “We are greatly looking forward to celebrating Ken and his tenure with the MSO throughout the remainder of this season and next.” “Ken’s passion for our orchestra and the Milwaukee community has been evident since day one,” said, MSO president and executive director. “It was unfortunate that his first season was cut short in 2019-20 when the global pandemic canceled concerts for months. However, Ken’s creativity and drive to pivot to the Reimagined Season showed his commitment to Milwaukee, the music, and the artistry of our orchestra. We were able to continue to deliver on our mission due to Ken’s leadership in that moment. We are looking forward to exceptional performances with Ken throughout this season and 2025-26.” Masur is also the principal conductor of the Chicago Symphony’s Civic Orchestra.