MRA acquires Employee Resource Association

Pewaukee-based MRA
, a 122-year-old employer association, announced that it has acquired Ohio-based Employers Resource Association
.
Founded in 1901, MRA offers a comprehensive assortment of human resources services. Its 250 human resource and business professionals serve members in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota. MRA says it serves 4,000 organizations covering more than 1 million employees and is one of the largest employer associations in the nation.
ERA, founded in 1946, provides human resources services to companies in greater Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, northern Kentucky, and eastern Indiana. It has more than 1,200 member organizations, which it says has grown 250% during the last 10 years. Association staff and services will continue in Columbus and Cincinnati, along with MRA’s existing division offices in northern Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota, with headquarters in Wisconsin.
“We chose to collaborate with MRA as they are a strong partner offering similar services and providing exceptional member experiences at their core,” said Michael Denisoff,
president and chief executive officer of ERA. “We know MRA will provide significant value and resources for our members.”
“There’s strength in numbers, and both our organizations will be stronger and better working together,” said Susan Fronk, president and CEO of MRA. “We are excited for what the future holds. By combining resources, expertise, and the experience of both organizations, we are confident in delivering high-value member services. We enthusiastically welcome ERA to MRA, and are proud to expand our value for all members.”