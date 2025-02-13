MPS operations audit lists dozens of recommendations requiring ‘urgent’ action for change

Gov. Tony Evers has released an audit of Milwaukee Public Schools operations that identified inefficiencies and other issues requiring immediate action.

The audit, conducted by MGT of America Consulting, provided 29 recommendations for operational changes at MPS. The report concluded that, while facing external challenges ranging from teacher shortages to declining enrollment, MPS has “critical issues” that come from “leadership instability, a culture resistant to change, high staff turnover, and ineffective systems and reporting protocols.”

This has impacted the district’s accountability and performance, the audit concluded. The audit also cited the district’s outdated facilities and financial mismanagement as other challenges. Altogether, these issues “have eroded public trust and disproportionately affected the district’s most vulnerable students,” the auditors said in the report.

“MPS must make systemic changes to ensure that students — particularly the most vulnerable — are at the center of every decision,” the auditors said in the report. “Ultimately, this work is in service of students, whose future success hinges on a district capable of delivering equitable, high-quality education.”

Evers hired MGT after MPS did not submit required annual financial audit reports to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction last year. Evers directed $5.5 million in June to fund two independent audits of instruction and operations at MPS. The instructional audit has not yet been released.

On Thursday, Evers announced that the remaining $3 million of those funds will support MPS’s implementation of the audit recommendations. He also plans to include $5 million in the 2025-2027 biennial budget to support efforts to address recommendations from both audits.

“At the end of the day, the bottom line for me in this effort has always been about identifying areas the district can improve to make sure our kids are set up for success,” Evers said in a Thursday news release. “This audit is a critical next step for getting MPS back on track and, ultimately, improving outcomes for our kids, so I urge and expect the district to take these recommendations seriously and move forward quickly with implementing this audit’s findings.”

As part of the audit, MGT interviewed MPS board members, MPS employees across departments and DPI officials. The MGT team also analyzed MPS operations materials and data. MGT additionally researched school districts in Indianapolis, Baltimore, Cleveland and Philadelphia, and considered past projects for effective approaches that could apply to MPS.

Some of the audit’s recommendations involve restructuring the central office — which includes hiring a chief operations officer and chief communications officer, as well as creating a “cross-functional role” — revamping the human resources department, improving communication and collaboration within the district, investing in technological infrastructure and much more.

MPS ultimately has “a prime opportunity to enact meaningful change,” the auditors said in the report.

“These systemic issues will require urgent, intentional action to build stability, improve accountability, and restore trust,” the audit said. “Through the accompanying objectives and recommendations within each goal (outlined in the report), the district can take actionable steps toward improving organizational culture, implementing tangible changes to systems and processes, and increasing trust and partnership with community stakeholders — all of which will directly impact student experience, learning, and success.”

In a Thursday news release, the MPS Board of Directors said the audit “validates” the district’s progress while also providing guidance for future improvements.

“The MPS Board of Directors is grateful for MGT’s efforts and the governor’s support in creating this report,” MPS board president Marva Herndon said in a statement. “It will be a valuable tool as we embark on this new era of leadership for Milwaukee Public Schools.”

MGT’s audit arrives just days after the MPS Board of Directors announced at a special meeting on Tuesday that Brenda Cassellius, the former superintendent of Boston Public Schools, will be the next MPS superintendent. Among her many roles in education, Cassellius spent eight years as Minnesota’s commission of education and nearly three years as associate superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools. She started out as a special education paraprofessional in Minneapolis in 1989.

Cassellius is the chief executive officer and founder of LeaderProof LLC, which provides executive team training and coaching services, strategic plan services, professional growth services and more, according to its website.

“The operational audit report released today on Milwaukee Public Schools offers a clear and practical blueprint for getting the district back on course, ensuring it better serves students and families,” state superintendent Jill Underly said in a news release. “I am optimistic that under the leadership of Dr. Brenda Cassellius, the district will take the actionable recommendations from this report and turn them into meaningful change.”