MPS facilities study proposes closure or merger of 13 schools

Brown Street Academy (Elementary), 2029 N. 20th St.

Clarke Street Academy (K-8), 2816 W. Clarke St.

Siefert School (Elementary), 1547 N. 14th St.

Starms Discovery Learning Center (K-8), 2035 N. 25th St.

Auer Avenue School (Elementary), 2319 W. Auer Ave.

Hopkins Lloyd Community School (Elementary), 1503 W. Hopkins St.

Jackson Elementary School, 2121 W. Hadley St.

George Washington Carver Academy (K-8), 1900 N. 1st St.

Oliver Wendell Holmes School (K-8), 2463 N. Buffum St.

Andrew S. Douglas Middle School, 3620 N. 18th St.

Keefe Avenue School (Elementary), 1618 W. Keefe Ave.

Robert M. LaFollette School (K-8), 3239 N. 9th St.

William T. Sherman School (K-8), 5110 W. Locust St.

released a report that proposes the closure or merger of 13 schools as part of its long-term facilities plan. The report, which comes from a study performed by MPS’s consultant Perkins Eastman for the facilities plan, will be discussed at the MPS school board’s Tuesday meeting. The schools considered for closure or mergers have utilization rates below 50%, have experienced declining enrollment over the last five years and are within 1 mile of another underutilized school, according to the study. The Perkins Eastman report also lists schools that could see building or programming upgrades, expansions and further evaluation. The study states that "nearly 2/3 of MPS schools have fewer students in 2024 than they did in 2014," and about a quarter of MPS schools are considered underutilized, while another quarter are "overcrowded." According to, MPS schools have seen a 32.8% decline in enrollment — totaling about 30,000 students — from 2006 to 2024. An MPS email to staff and families on Friday said that “no recommendations or decisions about any schools have been made.” The email also said that no mergers or closures would take place until after the 2025-26 school year. The schools that face possible closure or merging include:“The goal of any changes will be to improve the educational experiences of all students,” the Friday email from MPS said. “Any potential plans would aim to enhance educational programming; prioritize community impact; and enhance the recruitment and retention of families, school administrators, teachers and staff.”