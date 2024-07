Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

The Mount Pleasant Plaza shopping center, located at 5509-5543 Durand Ave., across the street from Regency Mall, has been sold for $7.8 million, according to state records. Built in 1992, the shopping center's tenants include BioLife, Pet Supplies Plus and Dollar Tree stores, according to LoopNet. The property was sold by Milwaukee-based Mount Pleasant Investments LLC to Oak Creek-based Max Durand Plaza LLC, according to state records.