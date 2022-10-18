Mount Pleasant home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for member of Johnson family has been sold

A Mount Pleasant home designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright for Karen Johnson Boyd, of the S.C. Johnson Family, has sold to a limited liability company for $1,025,000.

Built in 1954, the home is located at 1425 Valley View Drive, and was listed in mid-September for $725,000. It was sold on Oct. 14, according to a state real estate transfer document published on Tuesday.

Real estate listings have described the roughly 5,000-square-foot property as one of the largest Usonian homes designed by Wright. Sitting on three acres, the house features six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms and is located on the bluff of a ravine that overlooks the Root River.

Johnson Boyd lived at the home until her death in January 2016. Her late husband, Dr. William “Bill” Beaty Boyd, lived at the property until his death in 2020, according to a Journal Times story. The home was originally named the Keland House after Willard Keland, to whom Karen Johnson Boyd was married when the house was commissioned.

An art dealer, Johnson Boyd was the great-granddaughter of S.C. Johnson & Co. founder Samuel Curtis Johnson, and the daughter Herbert Fisk Johnson, Jr.

The home was sold to FLW Mount Pleasant, LLC.