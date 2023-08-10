Mount Mary restructuring academic offerings to focus on technology and innovation

is restructuring its academic programming to be organized around three core areas: The School of Arts & Sciences, the School of Nursing, and the School of Graduate Health & Professional Programs. The new schools will be led by(The School of Arts & Sciences),(School of Nursing) and(School of Graduate Health & Professional Programs). The shift will begin at the start of the fall 2023 semester, and comes as the university pivots toward embedding science, technology, reflection, art, engineering, and math (or STREAM) curriculum into its course offerings, a press release states. Equipping students with “the tools to explore familiar challenges from new angles," is the primary goal of the plan. “Higher education is changing rapidly, and all universities are facing uncertainty, but I am truly excited about these dynamic initiatives, and I believe they position Mount Mary for growth and innovation in the years to come,” said Isabelle Cherney, Mount Mary University’s president. In other leadership changes,, will be leaving his position as dean of the Schools for Art & Design and School of Business at MMU, and taking on a newly created position of chief transformation and innovation officer. Prior to joining Mount Mary, Schwartz served as vice president for global design and user experience at GE Healthcare. Schwartz plans to leverage his worldwide contacts to develop partnerships with local and global corporations, non-governmental organizations, and service providers to create collaborative opportunities for practical, hands-on learning, with the use of emerging technologies, the university states. In addition, he will take an active leadership role in the upcoming Institute for the Advancement of Women and Children, which promotes health and wellness, social justice, leadership, and empowerment through education in STREAM-focused curriculum. “We’re connecting our students with new visions, possibilities and realities for the future of work,” Schwartz said. [gallery size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="574144,574143,574142"]