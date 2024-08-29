Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Economy

Most economic indicators tracked by MMAC declined in July

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Economic indicators
Learn more about:
Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of CommerceBret Mayborne
Last updated

Only 7 of the 23 economic indicators tracked by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce showed year-over-year growth, according to the MMAC’s latest monthly economic trends report. That’s down from 8 local economic indicators that showed year-over-year growth in June. July was the 12th consecutive month that less than 50% of the local economic indicators

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.